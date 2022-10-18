Ukrainian envoy: What we saw in Ganja post-missile attack is terrifying until now

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky has said that the sights seen in Ganja after the missile attacks on the city by Armenian Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War are terrifying up until nowadays.

The ambassador noted that it's impossible to set a statute of limitations for terrorist acts as a terrorist act is always the same, regardless of how and when it was committed as well as the emotions that it causes.

"We came to Ganja city two years ago, the day after the shelling, and the smell of gunpowder was still felt there. Two years later, the smell is gone, but the same emotions of horror are still with us. And when today, for example, we see toys of children, who are no longer alive, these emotions only grow," he said.

Additionally, Kanevsky stressed that today Ukraine more than ever understands what Azerbaijan felt two years ago.

"While the person feels the pain, he's alive and when you feel the pain of another person, you are a person yourself. I conveyed condolences, on behalf of Ukrainians, in connection with those who died in Azerbaijan two years ago. Today, when Ukrainian peaceful cities are under fire, Azerbaijanis express their support for Ukraine in the same way. Ukraine really appreciates it," he added.

Kanevsky also thanked Azerbaijan for humanitarian and moral help to Ukrainian citizens.

This year marks the second anniversary since Armenia's fifth missile attack on Ganja, the second-largest city of Azerbaijan, killing 15 and injuring 79 people.

The Armenian armed forces launched missile strikes on Ganja city five times on separate days in October 2020.

On October 4, the first missile attack was carried out, killing one person and wounding more than 30 others. The second missile attack occurred on October 5, injuring three individuals. On October 8, a third missile strike was carried out but no casualties were registered. On October 11, a fourth missile attack killed ten civilians and injured more than 40 more.

On October 17, the fifth missile attack occurred, killing sixteen civilians and injuring 55 others. The attacks caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure, homes, and vehicles. Children and women were among those slain and injured in Armenia's brutal onslaught.