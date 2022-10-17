Azerbaijani Defense Ministry warns of possible escalation on border with Armenia

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has warned of a possible escalation of tension on the state border with Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

On the afternoon of October 16, the Armenian armed forces, using military vehicles, deployed extra military troops and four artillery pieces to their positions opposite the Azerbaijan army units in Dashkasan direction, the ministry said.

“We declare that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the tension that may arise in the region,” the ministry stressed.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire.

The major border clashes since the 44-day war (2020) erupted between the sides on the night of September 12 leading to 13, when units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

As a result, 79 Azerbaijani armed forces personnel were killed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian government reported 207 losses among its own military personnel. Moreover, 293 soldiers and three civilians were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken as prisoners.