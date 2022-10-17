Azerbaijani foreign minister heading for Istanbul to attend extraordinary meeting of Turkic nations

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will attend an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

On October 17, Istanbul will host an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Turkic States and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will also attend the meeting, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting will be attended by Foreign Minister of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu, foreign ministers, and other high-level representatives of the member states of the organization - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as UTC observers - Hungary and Turkmenistan. The priority issues for the discussion on the OTS agenda are preparations for the summit of the organization, slated to be held on November 11, 2022, in Samarkand, the report said.