Azerbaijan's MoD watches combat training classes

By Trend

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry's leadership visited one of the training centers on October 15, the ministry told Trend.

The minister watched the firing training classes at the newly commissioned combined-arms firing range of the training center.

On the firing range there are shooting areas and tactical rooms for the accomplishment of shooting classes by the use of combat equipment and various types of small arms, as well as implementation of standards for fire training.

Minister Hasanov has given relevant tasks in-depth mastering of duties by military personnel, accurate implementation of standards on fire training, including further increase of combat training.