One shouldn't forget about Armenian soldiers' atrocities against Azerbaijan – Polish expert

By Trend

One shouldn't forget about the Armenian soldiers' atrocities against Azerbaijan, member of the 'Young Democrats for Europe' (YDE) party, representative of the Strategic Partnership Institute (SPI) of Poland Adrian Pehota, paying a visit to the mass grave site in liberated Edilli village, told Trend.

“I'm deeply saddened by what I've seen with my own eyes. Some of these people are thought to have been buried alive. Such brutalities run counter to international law and UN conventions," he said.

According to him, unfortunately, some Armenians living in Poland carry out propaganda actions, and time has come to reveal the real truth.

"Armenian provocations must be prevented. I'm planning to give lectures at Polish universities on the crimes committed here. I will show Polish people in Poland the reality of the Karabakh war and the cruelty Armenian soldiers," Pehota added.