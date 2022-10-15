Azerbaijan's MoD unveils hectares of liberated land cleared of landmines

By Trend

More than 550 hectares of land were completely cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnances following the de-mining activities of the Azerbaijani Army’s engineer-sapper units in liberated territories, from October 1 to October 15, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of interaction between Engineering Troops and public agencies, over 50 kilometers of new supply routes were laid in October 2022, while the total length of routes, laid for units in difficult terrain, reached 1078 kilometers. Moreover, 81 road signs were installed during October, whereas in total, their number equaled 1796.