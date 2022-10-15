Ganja tragedy: Remaining neutral is tantamount to backing aggressor

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s popular Russian language news website Day.Az carries an article by Abdul Kerimkhanov, editor-in-chief and expert, on the 2020 October shellings by the Armenian military clique of Azerbaijan’s Ganja city far away from the theater of war operations, killings of innocent civilians, and the silence of the international community.

The original article can be found at the link.

In an act of feebleness, suffering defeat after defeat on the battlefield during the 44-day second Karabakh war, in October 2020, the Armenian armed forces launched missile attacks on the city of Ganja. The shellings of the city beyond Karabakh, where there were no military targets, testify to the terrorist nature of the Armenian military clique.

Ganja came under massive shellings on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17, as a result of which 32 people were killed, including 1 infant, 5 children, and 10 women. Of the 175 wounded, 32 were children, and 57 were women.

Two years have passed since the act of Armenian terrorism, but the world community has not yet called the Armenian war criminals to account.

The nefarious murder of Azerbaijani children, the elderly, and women remains unpunished to this day. The so-called human rights organizations, which have proclaimed themselves the flagship of human rights, have remained tight-lipped, thereby exposing their entire essence. No sanctions have yet been imposed on Armenia for the shellings of Ganja, which is the betrayal of the ideals the West is so vocal about.

Moreover, some pro-Armenian politicians in the same West even began to accuse Azerbaijan of lies, alleging that "it was the Azerbaijani troops that shelled Ganja” in order to denigrate "innocent Armenia”. However, later, when Human Rights Watch, which had never even been seen in sympathy for Azerbaijan, admitted the shellings of Ganja by Armenia, mercenary politicians in the service of the Armenian lobby were exposed. Evidence of the war crimes of the Armenian military circled the whole world, which witnessed for itself the monstrous crime of Armenian terrorism.

There were also "diplomats", who in their statements, pretended to be "neutral", without naming the criminals by name. Political correctness is a positive thing in itself. But when officials in a number of countries prefer to stay on the sidelines and fail to notice the deliberate killings of innocent people just for their nationality, this is not political correctness, but a shame.

The Azerbaijani people will never forget the bombing of Ganja by the Armenian fascists. They will remember the hypocrisy and cynicism of those foreign politicians, who, by their actions, encouraged the war criminals to repeat the atrocities, who were sure that they could get away with it again.