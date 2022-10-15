Composition of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Science Foundation approved

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of the "Azerbaijan Science Foundation" legal public entity and amending the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 19, 2017 No. 2818 "On approval of new composition of Board of Trustees of Science Development Fund under President of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Azernews reports on October 15.

According to the decree, the Supervisory Board of "Azerbaijan Science Foundation" is headed by the head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religion of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Supervisory Board includes the Minister of Science and Education, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, the President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and the Chairman of the Higher Attestation Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.



