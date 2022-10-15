Turkiye eager to achieve results via Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan format

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Türkiye wants to achieve results by effectively using the recently created trilateral Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan format, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

He made the remark during the press conference in Astana with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Türkiye will work on strengthening its relations with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the field of transport and energy, particularly, in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor)," he stated.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor was established in February 2014 with the participation of relevant Azerbaijani, Kazakh, and Georgian cargo transportation agencies. Ukraine, Romania, and Poland have recently been mentioned. Currently, the route begins in the Chinese port of Lianyungang and passes through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye, reaching further Europe either via the Georgian Black Sea ports or Turkey through the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway.