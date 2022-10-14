Baku, Doha hold next round of political consultations

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and Qatari Foreign Minister Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi have conducted the third round of political consultations between the ministries, Azernews reports, per the ministry.

The consultations took place as part of Rzayev’s business visit to Qatar on October 12-13, the ministry said.

The discussion examined the present condition of ties between the two nations, as well as strategies to enhance bilateral cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other sectors.

The two diplomats also touched upon regional and global topics of mutual concern. Rzayev provided information on the region's post-conflict state, including Azerbaijan’s restoration, reconstruction and reintegration efforts in its liberated regions.

Rzayev visited Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV channel and also met with students and the teaching staff of Hamad Bin Khalifa and Georgetown universities during his visit.

Qatar, which has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since September 1994, was one of the first nations to voice support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity during the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020.

The bilateral cooperation between the two countries is successfully developing in various areas. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Qatar amounted to $1.6 million in 2021.