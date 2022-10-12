Lack of legal assessment of Ganja terror and pro-Armenian interests of international organizations

By Trend

Two years have passed since the systematic terrorist attacks of Armenia on the population of Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Trend reports.

In October 2020, the city of Ganja was bombed five times by the Armenian armed forces:

- The first missile attack took place on October 4, killing one and injuring more than 30 civilians;

- The second missile attack took place on October 5, injuring three civilians;

- The third missile attack took place on October 8, with no civilian casualties;

- The fourth missile attack was committed on October 11, 10 civilians were killed and more than 40 were injured;

- The fifth missile attack was carried out on October 17, killing 16 and injuring 55 civilians.

During the attacks on the civilian population, the infrastructure of the city, residential buildings, and cars were seriously damaged.

Armenia, which was losing on the battlefield [during the second Karabakh war], attacked Ganja, as well as Barda, Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi and Khizi using ballistic missiles and other heavy artillery.

As a result of these attacks, 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women. Besides, 454 people, including 35 children, received injuries of varying severity, 181 children lost one of their parents, and five lost both parents.

In total, 12,292 residential and non-residential premises and 288 vehicles were damaged.

During the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke on the terrorist attacks by Armenia on Ganja in an interview with the Turkish Haber Turk TV channel.

"This dirty policy of Armenia is understandable because they resort to such heinous actions whenever they are defeated on the battlefield. The display of cruelty towards civilians and unarmed population is a common thing for them. The Azerbaijani people saw this with the Khojaly genocide," the president said in the interview.

As the head of state noted, this is another terrorist act of Armenia, but it cannot break the will of the Azerbaijani people.

"We will fight the enemy with even greater determination, we will liberate our lands with even greater zeal, will, and we will raise the flag of Azerbaijan on all the occupied lands," Ilham Aliyev also said.

Armenian terror continuing in the 21-st century, and silence of international organizations

Although the relevant structures of Azerbaijan appeal to international organizations with the facts of terrorist attacks by Armenia on Ganja and other cities, these organizations prefer to remain silent, not putting pressure on the country and not applying sanctions against it. They know that the atmosphere of impunity created for Armenia encourages it to commit new crimes against Azerbaijan, but they remain silent.

If international institutions are silent about a terrorist attack recorded by a video camera, the fact of which doesn’t need to be investigated, then what kind of justice can be spoken about? Is it their job to simply call the parties to peace?

How can peace come if no pressure is put on the aggressor, and it’s not punished for its crimes? It can be said with confidence that if a survey is conducted in Azerbaijan today regarding the activities of international organizations in this context, then most of the citizens will assess their activities as zero, and their statements - a routine.

The reason is that these structures in most cases pursue a policy of double standards. Some of the leading states which are members of these organizations as if want to apply the capital punishment to those who deny the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’, but the truth is that the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’ is just a claim, and Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja, a mass grave detected a few days ago in the liberated Edilli village of the Khojavand district are facts recorded on video.

There are thousands of facts about the brutal murder of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia. The country committed genocide of Azerbaijanis in Khojaly, Bashlibel, Garadaghly, and all this was proven by facts, photo and video evidences.

Why do some international organizations making one statement after another in connection with the events in Ukraine, and creating various commissions, keep silence when the subject of discussion is the life of an Azerbaijani citizen? If the organizations that are trying to put pressure on Azerbaijan because of the fake video made by Armenia aren’t biased, there should be an international commission on the Ganja terror and the mass grave revealed in the village of Edilli.

Members of this commission can come to the region and get acquainted with the facts, see the destroyed buildings in Ganja, talk to the families of the killed citizens, and also see the remains of Azerbaijani citizens killed by Armenian armed forces under torture in Edilli village. If this commission studies the facts, then the criminals who committed the massacres of Azerbaijanis can be brought before an international tribunal as soon as possible.

The relevant authorities of Azerbaijan have all official documents, video and photo evidences of the crimes of the Armenian side. International organizations should give a legal assessment to these crimes and punish the war criminals.