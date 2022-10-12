President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Felipe VI, King of Spain, on the occasion of the country's national holiday.

Your Majesty,

I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this day of celebration, I wish you strong health, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Spain.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 October 2022