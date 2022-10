The Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Park has today opened in Bishkek.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov attended the inauguration of the park.

The heads of state first cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the park.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov made speeches at the event.