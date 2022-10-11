Armenia attempting to create new conflict hotspot – Azerbaijani ombudsman

By Trend

Armenia is attempting to create a new conflict hotspot, Trend reports citing the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, the Armenian armed forces, shelling the Azerbaijani Army positions in various directions of the border, are making attempts to exacerbate the regional situation.

"Meanwhile, the Armenian sabotage groups are planting landmines in Azerbaijan's Dashkasan district and liberated Kalbajar district posing a serious threat to the lives of people," said the statement.

"We have repeatedly rebuked Armenia's provocative actions that jeopardize the peace talks between the two countries, and made numerous appeals to the relevant international bodies. However, since no measures have been taken against Armenia at the international level, the country keeps attacking the territory and civilian population of Azerbaijan. All this inflicts a blow to the reconstruction activities, the peace process in the region, as well as hinders the provision of human rights and freedoms," the statement said.