Baku, Brussels discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization & regional security

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have discussed the Baku-Yerevan normalization and regional security issues, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In their telephone conversation on October 10, the diplomats discussed the outcome of the October 6 quadrilateral meeting in Prague between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan under the auspices of French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Council President Charles Michel, as well as the issues arising from it, and the regional situation.

Borrell updated Bayramov on the preparations for the European Union's mission to Armenia, as agreed in the Prague meeting. He also highly appreciated the outcome of the Prague summit, emphasizing the EU's commitment to bringing peace and stability to the region.

Bayramov, for his part, expressed his expectations of the Prague meeting in terms of its contribution to regional peace. Furthermore, he stressed that elements of a possible peace proposal had been submitted to Armenia during the Geneva summit, underlining the importance of the peace deal, as well as the delimitation of the borders as soon as possible.

The Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders came together to discuss future peace deal under the auspices of French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as European Council President Charles Michel in Prague on October 6, on the sidelines of the first European Political Community Summit.

Following the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their adherence to the UN Charter and the Alma Ata Declaration of 1991, in which both parties accept each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The nations confirmed that this will serve as a basis for the work of the commissions on delimitation and that the next meeting of these commissions will take place in Brussels by the end of October.

Furthermore, Armenia expressed its willingness to support the EU civilian border mission. Azerbaijan agreed to cooperate with the mentioned mission to the extent it will be concerned. The mission will start its work in October, for a maximum period of two months. The mission's goal will be to instill trust and support border commissions through its reports.