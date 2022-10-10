US expert credits outcome of Prague meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders, urges Yerevan to honor commitments

The Prague Quad Summit between the Azerbaijani, French, EU Council presidents, and the Armenian prime minister is the first time in European history that the energy economics and geo-strategic interests of Europe converge at the highest level of priorities, Peter Tase, US expert, and strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Azernews.

This important thrust is made possible thanks to the great and emblematic leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the expert added.

"The Prague meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, hosted by the presidents of France and the European Union Council, is the fulcrum of European Union security and geopolitical stability for many years to come, provided that the Armenian government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan abide by the very official statement made on October 6, 2022. This event is instrumental in strengthening economic growth in the Caucasus and is the beginning of a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Baku and Yerevan. There is certainly a high level of skepticism however the abrupt change of strategic posture on the part of Armenia, has taken place thanks to the great leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the geostrategic philosophy of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who has carefully tailored a national defense framework and foreign policy that has delivered outstanding results for the people of Azerbaijan and for the energy economics of the entire EU Community," Tase said.

In his comment for Azernews, the renowned expert also urged Armenia to hand landmine maps over to Azerbaijan and honor its commitment pertaining to the opening of the Zangazur Corridor.

"It is time for Armenia to collaborate with the government of Azerbaijan and urgently share the maps that identify the exact location of land mines and determine all the fields with explosives inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Enough is enough, many innocent lives in Azerbaijan have been lost and Yerevan must not lose further time and become a reliable partner in Europe and stop being a rogue regime in Eurasia. It is time for Nakhchivan to be connected with the motherland through the Zangazur Corridor and let the regional economy flourish rather than remain a victim of gun barrels that have killed so many innocent lives for more than 30 years since 1988 until last month’s armed clashes provoked by the Armenian armed forces."