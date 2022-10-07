Army transfers weapons, equipment into autumn-winter operation mode

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army is undertaking activities to transfer weapons, military, and special equipment into the autumn-winter operating mode under the combat training plan for 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

For the autumn-winter season, all military units are being supplied with gasoline and lubricants, other essential spare parts, and equipment to enable the uninterrupted and steady operation of weapons and equipment, including aircraft, the ministry said.

As part of the measures, fuel and lubricant replacement for vehicles is carried out in line with seasonal needs, and the operability of electrical and hydraulic systems is being tested.

Food supplies, warm clothes, and fuel reserves, as well as weapons and ammunition for military troops on combat duty, are being provided to the units under the regulations. Extra supplies are being provided to servicemen serving in mountainous places with challenging environmental conditions.

The provisioning and maintenance of equipment will assist in enhancing the combat capacity of military units and enable military personnel to serve without difficulty during the autumn-winter period, the ministry said.



