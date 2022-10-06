Azerbaijani premier arrives in Russia

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Russia for a working visit upon the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

During the visit, Asadov will attend the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the heads of governments of the Caspian littoral states.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion, with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in the non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.