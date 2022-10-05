Mass burial in Azerbaijan's Khojavand serves as another evidence of Armenian barbarism - commentary

By Trend

The mass burial found in Khojavand is another evidence of crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijani people, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Jeyhun Mammadov told Trend.

He noted that crimes against Azerbaijan peoples were committed both at the beginning of the last century and after Azerbaijan gained independence.

"The fate of almost 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens, who went missing during the years of the first Karabakh war is still unknown. Barbarism, massacres of Azerbaijanis have become the state policy of Armenia," Mammadov said.

He noted that,unfortunately, international structures are not reacting to this.

"This approach of international structures, their indifferent attitude and even some cases protection of Armenia, statements in its support encourage Armenians to commit new crimes. Therefore, international organizations also bear a very serious responsibility. They must be on the side of justice, not succumb to fake information of Armenians, resolutely condemn the aggressive actions of Armenia, impose sanctions against it," Mammadov said.

A mass burial was found in Adilli village of Khojavand district yesterday. The remains of 12 people were found in it, who were presumably servicemen.