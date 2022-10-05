Baku, Yerevan discuss blueprint for peace in US-organized trilateral call format

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

A trilateral format telephone call was initiated by US State Secretary Antony Blinken with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in presence to mull the normalization of ties, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The October 4 phone call was a follow-up to the meeting in Geneva on October 2 that was held as the foreign ministers were tasked by their leaders to draft the wording of a peace treaty as agreed by the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Brussels on August 31 under the auspices of European Union Council President Charles Michel, the ministry elaborated.

The telephone conversation also underlined the importance of the September 19 meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, organized by the US Secretary of State in New York on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly session, as well as the September 27 meeting held between Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev, and Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, mediated by Jake Sullivan, US President’s National Security Adviser, in Washington, DC.

During the phone call, Bayramov underlined the details of the Geneva meeting, as well as his expectations for the continuation of discussions on the document comprising the provisions of the peace treaty submitted by Azerbaijan during the Geneva meeting.

The minister appreciated the scheduling of the next meeting of border delimitation commissions in October, as well as the discussion of pertinent topics for the resolution of current border tensions.

Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to regional peace and stability, as well as its willingness to sign a peace deal. At the same time, the minister stressed that efforts would continue in the post-conflict period to reintegrate the population of Armenian origin residing in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Blinken has underlined the need for avoiding military conflicts, hastening discussions on the aspects of the proposed peace treaty, and continuing work within the delimitation commission's framework.

Blinken expressed his gratitude for the significant efforts Armenia and Azerbaijan are taking toward a long-term peace accord.

“In a week that has been marked by too much violence, including the deaths of Armenian soldiers and Azerbaijani civilians in landmine explosions, he welcomed the meeting between the ministers on October 2 as an important step forward in the peace process. The Secretary commended the release of POWs and reiterated our commitment to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully and underscored that diplomacy is the only way forward,” US Department of State reported.

During the trilateral phone call, the parties discussed various areas of the normalization process, and it was agreed to maintain communication in order to achieve significant progress on the issues.

To recap, Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Mirzoyan met to negotiate a draft peace treaty in Geneva on October 2.

Bayramov stressed the importance of efforts on normalizing interstate ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia and negotiating a peace treaty in the post-conflict period. The minister called Armenia's attention to the peace treaty provisions based on Azerbaijan's five principles in this respect.

Taking into account the recent tensions on the undelimited border, Bayramov proposed conducting the next meeting of the bilateral commissions on delimitation in October, rather than November as originally scheduled.