Envoy hails Switzerland for hosting Azerbaijani, Armenian FM’s direct meeting

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov has thanked the country for hosting a direct meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Geneva on October 2, Azernews reports.

The envoy thanked the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) for its outstanding dedication and professionalism in organizing the meeting underlining the unique contribution of Swiss Secretary of State Livia Leu.

“[I] would like to express my sincere gratitude to Swiss FDFA for exceptional hospitality and professionalism, demonstrated in organizing first ever direct meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian ministers of foreign affairs and their delegations on negotiations on Peace agreement without participation from out,” Isgandarov wrote on his Twitter page.

“I was delighted by the goodwill and activity of State Secretary of Swiss FDFA Mme Livia Liu and Her Excellency entire team in providing in very short notice all necessary measures to start the way to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It shows Switzerland’s readiness for future “peace-making” membership in UN SC,” he tweeted.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan met to negotiate a draft peace treaty in Geneva on October 2.

The bilateral meeting was organized in accordance with the task assigned to foreign ministers to develop the text of the peace treaty as agreed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on August 31 in Brussels under the auspices of European Union Council President Charles Michel.