Envoy: Germany upbeat about further expansion of ties with Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Germany is upbeat about the potential for further expanding relations with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann.

Horlemann made the remarks during a Baku ceremony commemorating the German Unity Day on October 3.

"October 3rd commemorates the 32nd anniversary of the German reunification. Germany was lucky to unite peacefully and become a free part of Europe. Furthermore, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-German diplomatic relations, another memorable event," he stressed.

The ties between the two countries have grown effectively over the last 30 years, in areas ranging from culture and education to economics and trade, the envoy added.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov emphasized that German investment in Azerbaijan's renewable energy industry will usher in a new chapter in the two countries' partnership.

"The Azerbaijani government has always been paying great attention to cooperation with Germany, especially in the energy sector. Germany has always supported the Southern Gas Corridor project, and Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe also benefit Uniper German energy company," he stated.

Following the liberation of Karabakh from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan relies on German investment in the further development of the “green” energy sector in its liberated lands, the minister underlined.

"Germany with its vast experience in the renewable energy sector can contribute greatly to the economy of Azerbaijan," Shahbazov added.

He further underlined that over the last 30 years, Azerbaijan and Germany have increased their political communication and bilateral connections, including cooperative links with the EU.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 57 percent amounting to $1.3 billion and Germany ranked fifth among Azerbaijan's trade partners in 2021. The trade turnover between the countries amounted to $670 million in the first eight months of 2022, Shahbazov said.

Germany and Azerbaijan have enjoyed good bilateral relations since 1992.

On January 12, 1992, Germany recognized Azerbaijan's independence. Azerbaijan and Germany established diplomatic relations on February 20, 1992. On September 2, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its first embassy in Western Europe, in Germany, while on September 22, 1992, Germany established its embassy in Azerbaijan.