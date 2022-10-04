Mine Action Agency defuses Armenia-set booby traps in liberated Lachin

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has defused Armenia-set booby traps in Lachin District’s Zabukh and Sus villages, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The booby traps were discovered as a result of the demining activities of houses in Zabukh and Sus villages, which were recently abandoned by illegal Armenian settlers, the agency said.

It added that Armenian armed forces planted mines in houses and yards, as well as installed hand grenades under PMN-E mines of Armenian production during the occupation of the villages.

ANAMA believes that such incidents are demonstrating Armenia's ongoing activities against regional peace and security.

"The installation of booby traps, ‘surprise mines’ increasing the risk of death of people, once again proves that Armenia is carrying out a mine terror at the state level," the agency stressed

The agency's staff is continuing de-mining operations in Lachin District.

Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces took full control of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus settlements on August 26.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units defused five booby traps planted by Armenian military groups in Khojaly District.

Similarly, 90 E-001 M type anti-personnel mines, made in Armenia in 2021, were found and neutralized in the ravine gap of the Boyuk Ishigli Mount in Lachin District on September 20 as a result of demining activities carried out by the sappers.

Armenia spared no efforts to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Two Azerbaijani civilians, Tartar residents Rafail Bayramov (46) and Nijat Jabbarov (32), were injured as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion on October 1. They were both admitted to the central district hospital. According to preliminary reports, their legs were amputated.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.