President Ilham Aliyev made promise on reliable gas supply many years ago and kept this promise - Iliya Lingorski

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev made a promise on reliable gas supply many years ago and kept this promise, said Iliya Lingorski, member of the governing council of the Bulgarian National Bank, Trend reports.

He was addressing the ceremony of commercial launch of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

“IGB could come into existence only if it was properly funded and to be properly funded, it had to be anchored via the anchor of a reliable gas supply and the relevant contractual agreements and commitments. It was President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who made such a promise long ago, many years ago. It was our partners from Azerbaijan who kept this promise and turned it into the long-term contractual engagements and agreements at very competitive prices. If I can slightly rephrase the common proverb, friend and a partner in need, is a friend and a partner indeed. So, we thank you for your partnership and friendship,” he said.