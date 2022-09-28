UNDP proceeds with its support for demining activities in Azerbaijan - official

By Trend

UNDP proceeds with its support for demining activities in Azerbaijan, Charu Bist, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

“One of the new priorities that we, together with ANAMA, plan to address is the gender and environmental components of the demining activities. The gender component is focusing on women’s role in mining clearance. In this regard, female demining teams could be potentially created,” she said.

The research has also been conducted on the environmental impacts of the demining process, which is also a very important issue to be tackled, she added.

UNDP Resident Representative also mentioned different projects within the UNDP’s support for demining, which includes capacity building, equipment provision, and ensuring that support is given in accordance with international practices.

“Demining currently is a really important priority for the government of Azerbaijan, and UNDP has been a partner of ANAMA since 1990 - one of our long-standing partnerships. Over the years we have mobilized a vast amount of funding together with different international organizations to address the issue,” Bist concluded.