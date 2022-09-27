Turkiye to continue providing full support to fraternal Azerbaijan - presidential office

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Turkiye will continue providing full support to fraternal Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish presidential office.

“The starting date of the second Karabakh war is a proud moment not only for Azerbaijan but also for Turkiye. The country will further provide full support to fraternal Azerbaijan. The reconstruction activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan once again testify to the country's commitment to regional stability,” the administration said.

The office stressed that September 27, 2020, became the path to triumph in the second Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijan made every diplomatic effort to liberate its territory from Armenian occupation, but the latter’s disregard for diplomacy precipitated the outbreak of the second Karabakh war, it added.

It was also emphasized that Azerbaijan has always supported peace and stability.

In the same vein, the Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan has paid a tribute to the memories of martyrs on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

"On Remembrance Day, celebrated on September 27, we honor the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers who heroically fought in the Second Karabakh War for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We wish for Azerbaijan’s flag to fly forever in Karabakh. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the embassy tweeted.

Furthermore, Rtd Turkish general Yucel Karauz has described Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh war as one of Turkic history's most significant wins.

"With the use of the most modern weapons, the enemy was defeated, and this is one of the most significant victories not only in the history of Azerbaijan but also in Turkic history," he said.

He said that Azerbaijan observes Remembrance Day on September 27, which symbolizes the Azerbaijani people's battle against injustice.

Karauz remarked that the deaths of civilians as a consequence of enemy strikes during the war once again demonstrated Armenia's occupation policy, terrorist nature, and war crimes to the world.

"The Second Karabakh War is also the period when the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood reached its highest level. May Allah rest the souls of martyrs, I wish health to the veterans," he said.

Likewise, the history created by the victorious Azerbaijani Army is a key component in securing long-term peace and stability in the region, Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said in his statement commemorating the start of the Second Karabakh War, Azernews reports.

“27 September is the Remembrance Day in our founding Member State Azerbaijan for honoring and mourning the military personnel and martyrs, who fought heroically in the Second Karabakh War and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Amreyev said.

He added that the victory gained by the Azerbaijani army in the 44-day war also laid a solid foundation for the further development and prosperity of the country.

“The OTS and all the Turkic peoples with deep reverence commemorate the memory of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of brotherly Azerbaijan,” he stressed.

Azerbaijan commemorates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a mark of heartfelt respect for the troops and officers, who valiantly fought in the 44-day war in 2020 and offered their lives for the country's territorial integrity.