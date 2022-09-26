President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the Independence Day of Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

Dear Serdar Gurbangulyevich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey to you and through you to all your people the sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Turkmenistan – Independence Day.

We are delighted that fraternal Turkmenistan today follows the path of sustainable and dynamic development, achieving great success in the political, economic, social and other spheres.

The will of our peoples, who are connected with each other by common moral values, religious and cultural roots and live in conditions of good neighborliness and mutual understanding throughout history, forms the basis of Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations. It is gratifying that our bilateral and multilateral relations over the past 30 years have developed on an upward trend and reached the current level of strategic partnership. We attach particular importance to the comprehensive development of our ties.

I am sure that we will use the available opportunities to achieve further deepening of friendly relations between our countries, as well as effective cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Turkmenistan peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 September 2022