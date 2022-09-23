Azerbaijan to join another international convention

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan will join another international convention, Azernews reports.

A bill on the approval of the Convention on Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance was submitted to a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on family, women, and children's issues on September 21.

Committee Chairman Hijran Huseynova noted that Azerbaijan has a strong legislative base in the protection of children's rights.

"Joining international conventions contributes to the further improvement of the mechanism for protecting the rights of children," she said.

Following discussions, the document was proposed for consideration at the plenary session of the parliament.