Turkish leader: Türkiye to further support Azerbaijani brothers

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Türkiye will further support the Azerbaijani brothers in their fair struggle, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

He made the remarks at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"The historic 'window' was opened in the South Caucasus following the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands from the Armenian occupation [in 2020]. Türkiye has taken essential steps to support the peace process between the two countries. Even though the Azerbaijan-Armenia border situation has negatively affected our common cause, we believe in the signing of a peace agreement in the foreseeable future,” Erdogan said.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

So far, the Armenian government reported 207 losses among its own military personnel. Moreover, 293 soldiers and three civilians were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken as prisoners.