Azerbaijani top diplomat mulls fresh regional situation, co-op issues with heads of int’l organizations

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov meets with heads of international organizations on the margins of the 77th UNGA session to discuss the latest regional situation and cooperation topics, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Azerbaijan- Council of Europe ties

On September 20, Bayramov and the Council of Europe (CoE) Secretary-General Marija Pej?inovi? Buri? met on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA session to discuss mutual cooperation and development prospects, as well as the current regional situation.

“[It was] Pleasure to meet with Secretary-General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Secretary-General Marija Pej?inovi? Buri?. We stressed the importance of implementing the 2022-2025 bilateral Action Plan that was officially launched in Baku on 5 April 2022. I briefed the SG about the latest escalation in the region,” Bayramov tweeted.

Bayramov stressed the significance of the Azerbaijani-CoE cooperation, stating that work on the Action Plan for 2022-2025, which serves as a wide framework of cooperation and was formed in response to Azerbaijan's requests, is currently underway.

The minister briefed the opposite side about the region's post-conflict status and Armenia's large-scale provocations. He presented thorough information on Azerbaijan's actions, the delimitation process, and the repair and rebuilding activities done in the liberated lands.

The top diplomat warned about the terrible repercussions of the landmine threat in Azerbaijan's liberated regions, as well as mining of those lands with landmines made in Armenia in 2021.

The importance of the border delimitation process with Armenia, opening all communications, fully implementing the terms of the trilateral accords, and signing the peace treaty for regional stability and progress was highlighted. Bayramov also talked about the result of his meeting with Armenia's foreign minister on September 19.

Buri?, for her part, underlined that the Action Plan between the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan defines the parties' priorities, as well as the significance of their execution.

She emphasized the need for respecting the regional truce, resuming dialogue, and moving the normalization process forward. The secretary-general said that the organization is always ready to implement confidence-building measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Moreover, other topics on the international agenda, as well as areas of mutual interest, were also covered at the meeting.

Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation

In the same vein, Bayramov met with OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th UNGA session in New York on September 20.

“[I was] delighted to meet with the OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid UNGA. We exchanged views on bilateral cooperation agenda, latest regional security situation, and possible steps for the normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Bayramov tweeted.

Bayramov stressed the relevance of Azerbaijan's collaboration with the OSCE, as well as the importance of implementing the Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation program in the present post-conflict phase. At the same time, he condemned Armenia's harmful activities within the organization.

The minister provided detailed information on Armenia's recent large-scale provocations in the region, as well as the current situation, concerns relating to the execution of trilateral declarations, and Azerbaijan's actions aimed at restoring bilateral ties.

Bayramov also brought up concerns such as border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as demining of the liberated lands. Despite recent military clashes and casualties, Azerbaijan is eager to begin negotiating a peace accord with Armenia, the minister stressed.

Schmid, for her part, voiced her concern about the recent incidents and her sympathies for the loss of life. The secretary-general underscored the OSCE's long-term expertise in the area in order to promote the normalization process.

Views on the Azerbaijan-OSCE collaboration and other matters of mutual concern were also exchanged.