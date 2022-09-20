Azerbaijan allocates funds for design & construction of liberated Shukurbayli village in Jabrayil District - decree

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for the design and construction of liberated Shukurbayli village in Jabrayil District, part of the Eastern Zangazur economic region.

The decree notes that the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons is initially allocated 1 million manats ($588,235) from the funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation in order to carry out work on design construction of Shukurbeyli village.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in part one of this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

The decree enters into force from the date of its signing.