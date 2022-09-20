Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull military education cooperation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Lt-Gen Heydar Piriyev, rector of the Azerbaijani National Defense University, and a delegation from the Kazakh Defense Ministry met to explore military education cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Piriyev expressed his pleasure to meet the Kazakh Defense Ministry's Military Education and Science Department delegation in Azerbaijan.

The guests were then given a thorough overview of the National Defense University's history, structure, and organization of the educational process.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the present situation and possibilities for the growth of cooperation between the nations in the sphere of military education, as well as issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan cooperate in trade, economics, transportation, logistics, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. During the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan in August, the two countries signed a number of agreements to expand the area of bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, Azerbaijani and Kazakh military personnel compete in many categories in the annual International Army Games.