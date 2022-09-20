Azerbaijani Speaker bashes Pelosi for dancing to Armenian lobby's tune

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is confident that Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, known as a pro-Armenian, made her statement under the influence of Armenian propaganda.

She made the remarks in a comment on Nancy Pelosi's anti-Azerbaijani statements during her visit to Armenia.

Further, Gafarova highlighted that the speaker's statements reflect a biased and one-sided approach to the events that had occurred.

"There is no doubt that Nancy Pelosi, known in her political career as a pro-Armenian politician, made this statement under the influence of Armenian propaganda. The presence of three pro-Armenian members of Congress in the delegation visiting Armenia is another clear manifestation of this. On the other hand, it is also clear that this trip, which took place before the midterm elections to the US Congress, served the speaker's interests as one of the steps to gain support from the Armenian lobby in the USA," she added.

Gafarova recalled that on the night of September 12-13, 2022, Armenia carried out a large-scale military provocation on a conditional, non-delimited border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that the Azerbaijani army took appropriate measures to preserve the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. At present, a ceasefire has been agreed upon between the parties and a further escalation of the situation has been prevented, she added.

"While Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in its territories liberated from occupation, and is making efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, Armenia has consistently undermined the peace process with its destructive stance and military provocations. All responsibility for these steps lies with the political and military leadership of Armenia," she noted.

Gafarove stressed that Pelosi must understand that her statement strengthens the tendencies of revanchism in Armenia, and seriously affects the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and efforts to ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.

"During the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, we have never witnessed statements by politicians such as Nancy Pelosi in support of the norms and principles of international law, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Even though Armenia pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing, 1 million of our compatriots became refugees and internally displaced persons, and even though Armenia committed acts of vandalism in our territories during the period of occupation, and destroyed our cities and villages, politicians such as Nancy Pelosi preferred to remain silent and not take any point of view on this topic," the speaker highlighted.

Moreover, Gafarove stressed that Pelosi's statement under the influence of Armenian propaganda should be seen as another clear example of double standards.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.