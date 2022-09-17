Armenia consistently violated ceasefire to hamper peace process - Azerbaijani MFA

By Trend

Political consultations were held in Baku between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Romania on September 16, Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and the Romanian delegation - by State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Julian Fota.

During the political consultations, it was emphasized that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, the current state of bilateral relations which have reached the level of strategic partnership was discussed, the importance of using the existing potential to expand cooperation in various areas, including energy, logistics, transport, communications, agriculture and others was stressed.

It was noted that further development of bilateral trade and economic ties meets the interests of both Azerbaijan and Romania.

Khalafov spoke about the new political realities which emerged in the region after the 2020 second Karabakh war, restoration and construction work in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

It was stressed that Azerbaijan has put forward a peace agenda and is taking appropriate steps to establish peace in the region and normalize relations with Armenia.

Besides, it was noted that in order to stop promotion of the peace agenda and hinder the implementation of trilateral agreements [between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders following the second Karabakh war], in recent times the Armenian side has consistently violated the ceasefire and, as a result, committed an armed provocation on the border of the two countries on September 12, which led to grave consequences.

Fota stressed that Romania attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan and further expansion of ties. According to him, Romania shows great interest in the development of economic relations, especially in the energy sector.

He pointed out that in the current international crisis, Azerbaijan is an important country for Europe, an important bridge between Europe and Asia in the fields of energy, logistics, communications and trade.

The parties noted the commitment of the two countries to the principles of territorial integrity, inviolability and sovereignty of borders.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues of regional and international security of mutual interest.

Besides, the parties noted the importance of the mechanism of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and its significance for the development of bilateral relations.