Diaspora urges int’l community to prevent Armenia’s anti-Azerbaijan provocations

The Azerbaijani Diaspora in the Scandinavian countries has urged international organizations to take practical steps against Armenia’s anti-Azerbaijani provocations on the state border, Azernews reports.

“We once again call on international organizations and institutions to take practical steps at an international level to prevent such attacks, while at the same time intensifying efforts to urge Armenia to put its revanchist ideas to rest and make peace," the statement said.

Members of the Azerbaijani community in Finland and Norway voiced grave worry over another blow inflicted by Yerevan on the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace negotiations, requesting that the international community increase pressure on Armenia to halt its confrontational stance.

The diaspora emphasized that in the late hours of September 12, 2022, units of the Armenian armed forces mined the areas between the Azerbaijani army positions and the supply roads, and shelled certain Azerbaijan army positions in the direction of Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts using various types of weapons, including mortars. As a result, there were losses among Azerbaijani military personnel, as well as the damage was inflicted on the military infrastructure.

“We regret to inform you that this was not Armenia’s first provocative response to the peacemaking process initiated by Azerbaijan. Armenia is stalling the settlement process under various pretexts, is showing a destructive position in peace talks under the guise of the international community, is not responding to a peace agenda, and is not withdrawing its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan in defiance of the Trilateral Declaration and agreements reached, is continuing planting mines in the Azerbaijani lands, including Lachin city recently, and put forward new conditions regarding the opening of transport communications and routes. The above-mentioned facts prove once again that Armenia is not interested in the peace processes and is ready to harm the peace process,” the statement stresses.

It was recalled that hundreds of individuals have been victims of landmines and other explosive devices laid by Armenia since the conclusion of the conflict, with tens of them losing their lives.

Members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Finland and Norway reaffirmed that Azerbaijan's countermeasures in reaction to the provocation by the Armenian armed forces are confined to activities focused on military targets.

The goal of these activities is to protect Azerbaijan's state boundaries, ensure the safety of civilian employees engaging in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, and put an end to Armenian aggression. The information published by Armenia concerning the supposed targeting of civilian targets, and infrastructure by the Azerbaijani army is false and is nothing more than disinformation made by Armenian.

Armenia's military and political leadership bear full responsibility for the provocation, confrontation, and losses, the statement emphasizes.

The diaspora members underlined that Armenia's actions are incompatible with the path of normalization and peace. Despite Armenia's persistent attacks, the Azerbaijani government is undertaking extensive rebuilding and construction activity in the freed territory. This once again demonstrates that Armenia obstructs the peace process in every manner imaginable.