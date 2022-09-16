French media publishes article about strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China

By Trend

Lagazetteaz.fr French online newspaper published an article on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, Trend reports.

The article widely covers the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping within the framework of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand.

The article notes that in the anticipation of the meeting, the head of states stressed the high level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China as well as those relations between both countries are of the nature of the strategic partnership.

President Xi Jinping in his speech emphasized that China supports the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries at a strategic level and highly appreciates the fact that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of these relations.

He also noted that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the transport process between China and Europe, and the transport and logistics capabilities of the country are of great importance in international cargo transportation.