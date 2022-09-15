Russian MFA's official refutes Armenian journalist

By Trend

The Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reacted harshly to the question of an Armenian journalist, regarding tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, during the ministry’s weekly briefing, Trend reports.

After listening to the monologue of the Armenian propagandist, Zakharova noted that this was a briefing by an official representative of the Foreign Ministry, and not by journalists.

"Therefore, please ask a question instead of reading positional materials," she said.

When asking her second question, the Armenian journalist continued her provocative anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric. This time, the spokesperson didn’t even listen to her.

"So, you know, I probably said something vaguely, right? I asked you not to declare certain statements, but to ask a question. I understand everything perfectly, and I treat you with respect, but I hope you’ll hear my request so that I don’t have to correct you anymore, and I really wouldn’t want to do this. Please ask a question,” Zakharova said, thus disrupting the anti-Azerbaijani provocation at the briefing.