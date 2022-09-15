We’re very much concerned about new clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan - AJC director

By Trend

We are very much concerned about new clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan military forces and express our condolences to the victims and their relatives, Samuel Klinger, American Jewish Community’s (AJC) Director of Russian and Eurasian Affairs, told Trend.

He was commenting on the provocations staged by Armenian armed forces on the border with Azerbaijan, which lead to the injury of two Azerbaijani civilians.

“It is especially dangerous given the fact that Azerbaijan-Armenia peace negotiations brought some optimist into the world community. Indeed, any provocation undermine the peace process and endanger it. It shows that there are forces in the region and beyond that do not want peace between the two neighboring countries,” said Klinger.

He pointed out that the region needs peace. “We believe that to prevent future tensions a comprehensive peace agreement urgently needed.”

Klinger believes that the fragility of the peace process in the South Caucasus comes mostly from an unstable situation in the region and in the world.

“The only way out of this tragic situation is achieving, as soon as possible, peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We all need it,” he concluded.