Czechia concerned over fresh tensions along Azerbaijani-Armenian border

By Sabina Mammadli

The Czech Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the fresh fighting along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, which regrettably is resulting in losses of lives, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

“No military clashes can bring sustainable peace to the South Caucasus. It is essential to continue negotiations,” the ministry said.

Similarly, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek expressed his condolences to the families of the Azerbaijani victims following Armenia's large-scale provocations.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, there were 50 losses among the military personnel, and the military infrastructure was damaged, the ministry detailed.