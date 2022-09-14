Armenian military leadership placing military equipment near civilian infrastructure - Azerbaijan's MoD

By Trend





The Armenian military leadership, having fallen into a panic over the failure of the provocation of its armed forces, has ordered to place units, weapons and military equipment, located on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, near buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities in settlements and in the depths of the territory of Armenia, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, by shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from these points, Armenia is trying to turn these firing points into legitimate military targets and deliberately expand the coverage area of ??military operations.

"We declare once again that the units of the Azerbaijani army don’t target civilian facilities and strike at Armenian firing points with high accuracy," the ministry said.