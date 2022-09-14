Armenian artillery fires on Azerbaijani position in Kalbajar, Lachin, Dashkasan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani military positions are being subjected to Armenian artillery fires in Kalbajar near the state border, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar’s Zaylik, Yellija, and Yuxari Ayrim villages are being fired from positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Basarkechar region’s Yukhari Shorja, Ashagi Shorja, and Zarkand with D-30 and D-20 cannons, the ministry said.

Despite the international community's pleas and the ceasefire agreement, assaults and provocations by the Armenian military forces, using artillery and other heavy weaponry continue along border regions.

“We are reiterating that Armenia's military and political leadership bears sole responsibility for the escalation of the situation,” the ministry stressed.

The Azerbaijani army carries out local countermeasures only against firing points of the enemy that are considered legitimate military targets. Armenia should avoid provocative measures and stick to the ceasefire agreement, the ministry emphasized.

The Armenian armed forces continue to fire at the Azerbaijani army positions located in Kalbajar, Lachin, and Dashkasan districts, using D-30, D-20 cannons, and 82 mm mortars, the ministry said in a separate report.

"Retaliatory measures are taken by our units and the enemy's firing points are being destroyed. The operational conditions are under the control of our army," the ministry added.

The news in the Armenian media alleging that Azerbaijani army forces shelled residential buildings is wide of the mark, the ministry said in a separate report.

"This is regular false information disseminated by Armenia. We declare once again that the Azerbaijani Army units do not target civilian infrastructure," it added.

Another provocation against Azerbaijan cost Armenia's military-political leadership dearly.

As a consequence of the Azerbaijani army's measures to Armenian provocation on the night of September 12, all military installations created by the Armenian armed forces in Lachin, Kalbajar, and Zangilan directions that constituted a danger to Azerbaijan's security were destroyed.

Armenia will need four to five years to repair these military installations.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan seized control of the whole transportation and communication system, as well as the important heights in the region. The Armenian army lost roughly 200 soldiers in the latest conflict. A substantial quantity of Armenian military equipment, including two S-300 missile systems to the tune of over a billion dollars, as well as other military structures and dozens of posts, were also destroyed.

Armenian soldiers deserted their stations in fear. Although the Armenian administration is keeping quiet about it for a fear of repercussions from society, Armenia has suffered far more casualties than Azerbaijan, with hundreds of people injured. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces struck such a crushing blow to Armenia's military-political leadership that it would take a long time to recover.

Overall, based on recent declarations and military rhetoric by the Armenian government towards Azerbaijan, it was evident that Armenia's humiliating defeat in the Second Karabakh War had not served as a lesson for the country.

Armenia’s conduct implied that it was preparing for reprisal, an attack on Azerbaijan, and the start of hostilities. With its deadly retaliatory strikes, the triumphant Azerbaijani army taught Armenia a lesson that it will never forget.

The remarkable seven-hour military strike by the Azerbaijani army successfully and effectively eliminated any intentions for Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan.

Armenia has learned a lesson that will prevent it from posing a major threat to Azerbaijan in the future. Armenia must recognize that preparing a provocation against Azerbaijan based on any foreign force is no longer a viable option.

Azerbaijan adopted steps to safeguard its borders in conformity with international law, and these measures were not meant against the Armenian people or civilian infrastructure.

Azerbaijan demonstrated prowess in battle and combat readiness to both the enemy and its sponsors by performing a successful military operation. The Azerbaijani army has once again proclaimed to the world that it is always prepared to respond effectively to any provocations of the enemy.