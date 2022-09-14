Whole world should know: Turkish people and state are next to Azerbaijan - official

By Trend

The whole world should know once again that the Turkish people and state are next to Azerbaijan, Turkish President’s Chief Adviser Yalcin Topcu told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

According to Topcu, the Armenian authorities should refrain from steps which undermine the peace talks with Azerbaijan.

He noted that Armenia, making statements about its desire to normalize relations with Türkiye, first of all, must immediately stop the targeted aggression against the Azerbaijani state and people being fraternal for the country.

During the night of September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

At night, the sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces using the mountainous terrain of the area and the existing ravine gaps mined the territories and supply roads between the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units in different directions.

Confrontation occurred as a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units in order to immediately suppress these actions.