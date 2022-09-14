Azerbaijani FM discusses Armenian border provocation with Russian, French counterparts & EU rep

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the fresh Armenian border provocation with his Russian and French counterparts, as well as the EU high representative for foreign affairs, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on September 13, the ministers discussed the recent clashes and tension in the region.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the current regional situation as a result of large-scale provocations by Armenian armed forces, as well as Azerbaijan's efforts to deter aggression.

He emphasized that contrary to trilateral declarations, Armenia continued to shell at Azerbaijan’s positions, kept mining its land throughout the previous month, and has not totally withdrawn its armed units from Azerbaijan's territory.

Lavrov, for his part, emphasized the need of avoiding war in the region, as well as the importance of fully implementing the trilateral declarations, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders.

The parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

In the same vein, Bayramov discussed the latest Armenian provocation with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna during a telephone conversation on September 13.

Bayramov told his colleague that Armenia failed to meet its post-conflict commitments, resorting to military and political provocations in violation of the leaders' trilateral statements and agreements.

He emphasized that a considerable number of Azerbaijani military personnel were killed as a result of large-scale military aggression committed by Armenia on September 12-13.

At the same time, Bayramov emphasized that the Armenian military units have not been completely pulled out from Azerbaijani land, warning that Armenia must abandon its confrontational stance.

Catherine Colonna, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, stated that France is genuinely worried about the regional tensions, and it is critical to continue the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as to solve the problems at the political-diplomatic level.

Other subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the phone call.

Likewise, in a telephone conversation on September 13, Bayramov and Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Relations and Security Policy/Vice President of the EU Commission, discussed the current regional situation, as well as the tensions triggered by Armenia's recent provocation against Azerbaijan along the state border.

Bayramov emphasized that Armenia grossly violated its obligations by committing large-scale provocations, resulting in the deaths of 50 military personnel as a consequence of intensive shelling of Azerbaijani positions. He added that these provocations were part of Armenia's recurring anti-Azerbaijan provocations in recent months.

The minister underlined that the Azerbaijani armed forces responded appropriately to military provocations in order to safeguard the country's territorial integrity.

Borrell conveyed his concern about the tension, emphasizing the need for continuing conversations between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders via the mediation of European Union Council President Charles Michel.

Borrell drew attention to the EU special envoy for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar’s planned visit to the region on September 14.

Opinions were also expressed at the meeting on other topics of mutual interest.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, there were 50 losses among the military personnel, and the military infrastructure was damaged, the ministry detailed.