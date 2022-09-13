French media publishes article about military provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan

By Trend

French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper has published an article about a large-scale provocation committed during the night of September 12 by units of the Armenian armed forces in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Trend reports.

The article noted that this is not the first such provocation by Armenia on the border between the two countries.

With reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the article stressed that Armenia's actions are aimed at maintaining tension on the border of Azerbaijan, slowing down the implementation of large-scale civil infrastructure construction projects carried out by the country in the border regions liberated from Armenian occupation.

According to the article, the Armenian government, led by nationalist extremists who refuse to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, likely hopes for support from abroad, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the leaders of a number of countries immediately after the restoration of the ceasefire.

"The time has come, without delaying the peace talks, to restore stability in the region, which will benefit all the countries of the region, including Armenia," said the article.