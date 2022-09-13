Foreign states, int'l organizations urge Azerbaijan, Armenia to de-escalate tensions, peaceful solution

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern over recent tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The remarks were made in a statement released by the ministry.

"We express extreme concern over the sharp aggravation of the situation in certain areas of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border [from late September 12] to early September 13," the ministry said.

Russia calls on the parties to refrain from further escalation of the situation, exercise restraint, and strictly observe the ceasefire in accordance with the tripartite statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, dated November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, the ministry noted.

"We are in close contact with Baku and Yerevan," said the ministry.

Separately, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called on the sides to a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in compliance with international law.

"Ukraine is closely following the development of the situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We call on the parties to a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in compliance with international law, in particular, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states within their internationally recognized borders," the ministry’s spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told RBC-Ukraine.

Commenting on the escalations, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) noted that the sides should use exclusively political and diplomatic methods and agreements, enshrined in the statements dated November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021, to resolve the contradictions.

"We highly appreciate the mediation efforts of the Russian Federation in a ceasefire on the line of contact from 0900 on September 13," the statement noted.

The statement stressed that the Secretariat of the Organization, together with the CSTO Joint Headquarters, organized work to activate the CSTO mechanisms to resolve the situation in connection with Armenia's appeal to the CSTO Collective Security Council for assistance.

Further, the organization expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Polish OSCE Chairmanship also stated that the escalation of military hostility at the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan needs to cease immediately.

“The progress achieved on the diplomatic path must not be squandered. Polish OSCE Chairmanship remains ready to assist in achieving a lasting solution,” the chairmanship wrote on Twitter.

Furthermore, Chairman of the Georgian Dream ruling party Irakli Kobakhidze noted that the country is ready to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We are extremely interested in this, and if Georgia can play any mediating role, we'll do our best to contribute," Kobakhidze said.

Additionally, Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pej?inovi? Buri? noted that the disagreements must be resolved peacefully through negotiations.

"Reports of escalating armed hostilities around the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are very alarming. Disagreements between Council of Europe member states must be resolved peacefully through negotiations. Recent direct contacts between the highest authorities of both countries were promising and should be continued. When entering the Council of Europe, Armenia and Azerbaijan committed to resolving the conflict peacefully. That commitment must be respected," she stated.

Further, the official added that the Council of Europe is ready to assist in reconciliation efforts that contribute to achieving a peaceful settlement.

Meanwhile, France is convening a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with current events.

To recap, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported that during the night of September 13, units of the Armenian armed forces committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. As a result, there were losses among the military personnel, the military infrastructure was damaged.