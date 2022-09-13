Baku, Washington discuss promoting inter-cultural, inter-ethnic dialogue

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the U.S. have discussed the promotion of inter-cultural and inter-ethnic dialogue, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and U.S. Foundation for Ethnic Understanding President Mark Schnayer.

"During the meeting with President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding of the U.S. (@FFEUnyc) Mark Schnayer (@RabbiMSchneier), we highlighted the promotion of inter-cultural and inter-ethnic dialogue, as well as the peaceful coexistence of all communities in our country. We also exchanged views on the rich cultural-moral heritage and tolerance values of Azerbaijan," Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Azerbaijan and the United States established diplomatic relations in 1992. The two countries work to promote European energy security, expand trade and investment, and combat terrorism and transnational threats.

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and U.S. amounted to $517.5 million in 2021.