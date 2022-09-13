Mutual recognition of territorial integrity by Armenia, Azerbaijan - only solution, analyst says

By Trend

The reason for recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not only the lack of a peace treaty but also any meaningful progress on several tracks such as delimitation and transport links, Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports.

According to Shafiyev, Armenia just a few days ago announced that it abandons the Zangazur railroad project.

“Another major obstacle to peace is the presence of illegal Armenian troops on the territory of Azerbaijan. This issue should have been resolved long ago, but, as it was before the 2020 second Karabakh war and after the war, almost every issue is dragged out by Armenia. The only solution is mutual recognition of territorial integrity with other relevant terms,” he added.