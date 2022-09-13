Azerbaijani servicemen join international drills in Turkiye

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani military personnel is attending the international Eternal Brotherhood-1 Special Forces drills in Ankara, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The drills, which are involving personnel from several nations, will last until September 22, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units. In 2022 number of joint drills took place with the participation of servicemen of the two countries.

Military pilots of the Azerbaijani and Turkish air forces successfully completed different tasks during joint flight-tactical drills held in Azerbaijani on September 5-10, the ministry reported earlier.

Furthermore, in 2021 Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Pakistani special forces conducted Three Brothers joint drills to improve communication and coordination among the military personnel during the combat operations.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum on the alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.