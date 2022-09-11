Trip of NGO representatives to Azerbaijan's Shusha wrapping up

By Trend

A three-day trip of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in Azerbaijan to Shusha city is ending, Trend reports.

Totally, 450 people have taken part in the regular trip of expanded delegations of non-governmental organizations to the city.

According to head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Work with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Communications Vusal Guliyev, during the trip organized by Council of State Support to NGOs, NGO representatives, bloggers and social activists have got acquainted with grave consequences of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories destroyed as a result of the Armenian genocide against the material, cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijani people.

At the same time, the trip participants have got acquainted with the scale and pace of construction work carried out in Shusha and other liberated territories of Azerbaijan. They witnessed the consequences of Armenian vandalism committed during the occupation to erase the history of the city - the ruins of ancient buildings, houses of khans and bays, as well as historical and architectural monuments.

The participants of the trip also visited Jidir Duzu and Vagif mausoleum, got acquainted with the busts of famous figures of Azerbaijani culture - Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, shot by Armenian armed forces [during occupation of Shusha], and the Shusha fortress.