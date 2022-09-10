Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry holds official meeting

By Trend

The official meeting, chaired by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, was held at the Central Command Post on September 10, Trend reports referring to the country's Defense Ministry.

Deputies of the Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments and Services of the Ministry participated in the meeting. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories were also involved in the meeting via video teleconference.

Minister Hasanov delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The current operational situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, as well as in Azerbaijan's territory, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, was extensively analyzed.

Emphasizing the possible tension as a result of the intensive firing by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the defense minister ordered to maintain combat readiness to suppress any provocations immediately and decisively.

The minister talked about the work done for further improvement of living conditions, and moral and psychological conditions of military servicemen. Colonel General Hasanov gave relevant instructions on strengthening moral-psychological support for the troops to be constantly ready to accomplish combat missions.

The minister tasked the army with paying attention to the servicemen's professionalism and the troops’ combat training, increasing the intensity of exercises and field training sessions, as well as maintaining the level of units’ combat readiness at a high level.

Outlining once again that strict compliance with safety rules during combat duty and daily service activities is important in terms of protecting the health of military personnel, the Minister instructed to regularly convey these rules to servicemen and constantly control their observance.

Colonel General Hasanov gave instructions to the relevant officers on completing the winter preparatory work in the units according to the plan and delivering the necessary supplies to the units deployed in mountainous areas.

At the end of the official meeting, high-ranking officers were given specific instructions on organizing the troops’ service, further improving service and social and living conditions, as well as continuing the necessary measures for engineering and medical support.